Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Pivotal Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Pivotal Research from $330.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.80.

SPOT stock opened at $310.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.38. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $313.07.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,618,000 after buying an additional 344,841 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after buying an additional 78,609 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

