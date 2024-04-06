Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,686 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $1,978,591.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,414.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $1,978,591.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 31,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $1,998,681.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,332,052.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFM. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

