Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Gap Up to $2.66

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.80. Standard BioTools shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 388,749 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $794.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million.

Insider Activity at Standard BioTools

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $642,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,496,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,546,069.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.