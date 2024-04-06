State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires Shares of 23,682 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.