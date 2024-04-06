State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Nasdaq by 132.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.6 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $63.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

