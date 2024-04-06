State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 305.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.30. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $276.43.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

