State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 412.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $25.51 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

