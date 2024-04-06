State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.90 Million Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

