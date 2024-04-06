State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Itron worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 240.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Itron by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Itron during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,418,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $305,190.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,287.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITRI. TheStreet raised Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.67. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

