State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 325 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $879.27 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $424.36 and a 1 year high of $956.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $882.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $713.56. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.87.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

