State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $59,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

ELS opened at $62.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.69%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

