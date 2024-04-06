State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $1,011,208,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,914,000 after purchasing an additional 964,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

