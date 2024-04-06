State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.66 Million Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Toll Brothers by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

NYSE TOL opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.09 and a 12-month high of $130.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,702,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

