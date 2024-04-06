State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 151,680 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151,680 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.18.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $198.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.89. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

