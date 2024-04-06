State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

