SteelPeak Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 170.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,778 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

