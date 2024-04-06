SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 400 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. StockNews.com downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $542.39 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

