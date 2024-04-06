SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after buying an additional 2,764,751 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Crown Castle by 42.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after buying an additional 2,121,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $100.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

