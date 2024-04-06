SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $718,000 Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after purchasing an additional 248,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total transaction of $13,390,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,409,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,324 shares of company stock valued at $34,472,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. Citigroup upped their target price on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.85.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $362.82 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.72 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.32.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

