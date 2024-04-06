SteelPeak Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,800,000 after buying an additional 203,514 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Universal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 107,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter worth $71,187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th.

Universal Stock Performance

Universal stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $67.80.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $821.51 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Universal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

