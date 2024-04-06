SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 161,987 Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,987 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hut 8 worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hut 8 by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hut 8 by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hut 8 by 1,045.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Hut 8 from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Hut 8 from $17.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Hut 8 Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hut 8 Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

