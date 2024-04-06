SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 1,777 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.23.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,535. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

