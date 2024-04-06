SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 323 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 36.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after acquiring an additional 94,810 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 81.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,542 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $102.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

