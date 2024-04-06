SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes $466,000 Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
