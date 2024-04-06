SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 87.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 3,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Stories

