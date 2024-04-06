Stifel Nicolaus Lowers WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $50.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

WSC stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

