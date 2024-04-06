Stifel Nicolaus Raises Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $629.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $588.00 to $629.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PH. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $511.31.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $566.67 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $308.26 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $528.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

