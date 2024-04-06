Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 32,729 call options on the company. This is an increase of 297% compared to the average daily volume of 8,251 call options.

PG&E Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE PCG opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in PG&E by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

