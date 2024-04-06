Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Coterra Energy Call Options (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,671 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 114% compared to the average daily volume of 4,057 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

CTRA stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

