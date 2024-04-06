StockNews.com Upgrades DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Buy

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DMC Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get DMC Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BOOM

DMC Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $18.93 on Thursday. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $374.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). DMC Global had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DMC Global will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DMC Global during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 367.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.