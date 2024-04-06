StockNews.com Upgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

GTY stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

