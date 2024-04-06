Straight Path Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Straight Path Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $520.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $510.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.