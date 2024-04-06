Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 208.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Washington University acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

