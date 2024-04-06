Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $140,751,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 461,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $948.02 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $898.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

