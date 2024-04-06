SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.29 on Friday. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCB. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SuperCom by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.