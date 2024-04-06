Sutro Biopharma’s (STRO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STRO. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.57.

STRO stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $304.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.13.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $60,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

