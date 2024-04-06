Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.20

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.20 and traded as low as $18.20. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20.
About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.
