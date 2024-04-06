Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

SYRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SYRS

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.