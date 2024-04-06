T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.44.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $116.64 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.