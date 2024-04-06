Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $27.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

SKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Tanger Trading Up 0.6 %

Tanger Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Tanger has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.04%.

Institutional Trading of Tanger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 50.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tanger by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Tanger by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger

(Get Free Report

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

