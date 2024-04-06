TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.86.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$21.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$21.12 and a 1-year high of C$28.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0050832 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

