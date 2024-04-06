TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at B. Riley

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WULF. Compass Point decreased their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.55.

TeraWulf stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TeraWulf by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,434,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 70,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in TeraWulf by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 60,888 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

