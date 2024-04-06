TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.33

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.41. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 2,078,763 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on WULF shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.55.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WULF

TeraWulf Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.