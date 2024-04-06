The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $22,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

