The Buckle, Inc. Shares Rise 0% Following March Same Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) same-store sales increased by 1.8% during the month of March. Buckle’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BKE. UBS Group downgraded shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Buckle alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Buckle

Buckle Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BKE opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.23. Buckle has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 50.88%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 73,232 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Buckle by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 288,056 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 150,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.