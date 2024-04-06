The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.30% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $21,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.58. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

