The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.3% of MWA Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $357.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market cap of $354.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.