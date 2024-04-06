The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,568 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.08% of Middleby worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Middleby by 5.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,782,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,230,000 after buying an additional 246,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,621,000 after purchasing an additional 198,859 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,155,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,745,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Middleby Stock Down 0.0 %

MIDD stock opened at $150.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

