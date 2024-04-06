TIAA Trust National Association Decreases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.12. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

