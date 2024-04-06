TIAA Trust National Association Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $116.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

